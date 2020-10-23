Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.07.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $453.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.72 and its 200-day moving average is $273.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $459.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

