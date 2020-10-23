AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past few quarters, AGNC Investment has been reducing holdings in generic higher-coupon mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and adding lower coupon ones that have limited pre-payment risks. Such prudent capital-allocation efforts bode well for growth. High origination volumes and the Fed’s Agency MBS purchases have created an ideal backdrop for roll specialness. This is likely to drive its bottom-line growth. Low interest rates and stability in the repo market reduced its aggregate funding costs and are expected to improve net interest margins. However, growth is anticipated to remain curtailed in the near term amid a challenging global economic environment. Robust returns are likely to remain elusive as risk management needs to be prioritized. Its shares have fallen narrower than the industry’s decline in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 647.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

