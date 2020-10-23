Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $59,490,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

