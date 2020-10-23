Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $382,830.80 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Accenture stock opened at $228.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
