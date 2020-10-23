Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $382,830.80 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Accenture stock opened at $228.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

