Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $690,810.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,651.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACN opened at $228.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

