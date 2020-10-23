Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,660,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,040,000 after buying an additional 65,310 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,626.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.