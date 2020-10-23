Abbrea Capital LLC Has $479,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.