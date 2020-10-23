Abbrea Capital LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE:XEL opened at $71.41 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.