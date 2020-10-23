3,170 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 239.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 71,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IQVIA by 427.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.