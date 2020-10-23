15,500 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of STT opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

