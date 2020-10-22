Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

