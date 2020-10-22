Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $534.59 and last traded at $537.02. Approximately 12,036,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,465,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.34.

Specifically, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

