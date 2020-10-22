Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $513.19 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

