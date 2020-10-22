Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.