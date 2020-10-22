Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

