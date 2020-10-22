Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:HDB opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 378,531 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,918,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 476,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 322.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,129,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

