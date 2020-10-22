Ycash Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $233,105.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00512540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00045501 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.