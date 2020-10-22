Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Xilinx updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of XLNX opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

