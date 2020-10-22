Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $19.45

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $18.86. Works co uk shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 7,903 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Works co uk (LON:WRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)).

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

