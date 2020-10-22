Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $207.19 and last traded at $204.25, with a volume of 26515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.83.

The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.