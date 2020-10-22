Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and $2.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000130 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001540 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000775 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.