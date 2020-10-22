Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after purchasing an additional 711,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 314,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,204,000.

VTIP stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

