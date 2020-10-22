USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.45 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
NYSE:USNA opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $92.26.
In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
