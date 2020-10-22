USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

