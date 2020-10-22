Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,793.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.76 or 0.00616919 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $4,793.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,928.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.91 or 0.02095463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009730 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,890 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

