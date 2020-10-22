UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. UniFirst updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of UNF traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.81. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

