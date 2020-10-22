U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

