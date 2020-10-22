Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as high as C$18.63 and last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 136267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.52.

In other Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,646,337 shares in the company, valued at C$140,498,653.08. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626.

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 80.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.4416762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is 212.39%.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

