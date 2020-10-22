Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 841,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 514,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,694 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $103,714.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,625,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,092 shares of company stock worth $138,444.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

