The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

