The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.38-5.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.38-5.53 EPS.

PG stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

