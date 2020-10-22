The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.71.

Shares of PG opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

