The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $140.60

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.60, but opened at $135.40. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 57,225 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

The company has a market cap of $215.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.62.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Gym Group plc will post 890.000002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes acquired 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,964.80 ($5,180.04). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $809,014.

About The Gym Group plc (GYM.L)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

