Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.40 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS.

TXN stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,145 shares of company stock worth $27,951,948. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

