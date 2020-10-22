TELUS Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

