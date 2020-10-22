Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.56-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.00 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.60. The stock had a trading volume of 302,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,466. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

