Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

