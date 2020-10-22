Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sun Communities updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.08-1.12 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $145.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

