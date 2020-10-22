Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 5,097 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

TAN stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $78.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

