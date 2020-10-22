Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.67.

STMP stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $255.28. 222,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.69. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $984,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $464,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,732 shares of company stock valued at $64,694,328. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

