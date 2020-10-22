S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 186,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $823.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

