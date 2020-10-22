Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $301.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $211.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.24. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

