Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $235.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $216.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 102,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

