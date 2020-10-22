Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

LUV traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.