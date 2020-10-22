Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of SNAP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 174.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,877 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

