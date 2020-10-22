Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.66.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

