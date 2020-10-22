SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.
Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 5,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.
The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.
