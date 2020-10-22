SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 5,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

