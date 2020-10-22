Skycoin Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $9.54 million and $269,166.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00003895 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.