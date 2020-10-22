Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. BofA Securities cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.