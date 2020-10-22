Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.87.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,138. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.