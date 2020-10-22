Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

ST opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

